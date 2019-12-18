RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on General Mills (GIS)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on General Mills (GIS), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for General Mills with a $56.00 average price target.

General Mills’ market cap is currently $31.53B and has a P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GIS in relation to earlier this year.

General Mills, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores and Foodservice; Europe and Australia; and Asia and Latin America; and Pet.