RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Franco Nev (FNV)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev (FNV) yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $142.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Franco Nev has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $149.40, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $195 million and net profit of $94.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $171 million and had a net profit of $64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FNV in relation to earlier this year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.