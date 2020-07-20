RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

In a report issued on July 15, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBM), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foundation Building Materials with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Foundation Building Materials’ market cap is currently $653.2M and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products. The firm serves as a link between supplier base and interior contractors who install building products for commercial and residential buildings for both new construction and repair & remodel markets. The company was founded by Ruben D. Mendoza, John Gorey, and Tom Fischbeck in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.