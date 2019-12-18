RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Flowserve (FLS)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve (FLS) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Flowserve with a $50.00 average price target.

Based on Flowserve’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $68.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLS in relation to earlier this year.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division, and Flow Control Division.