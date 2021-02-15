RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN) on February 12 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

Falcon Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.17.

Falcon Minerals’ market cap is currently $341.8M and has a P/E ratio of 39.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.73.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.