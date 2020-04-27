RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Eventbrite (EB)

In a report issued on April 23, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.85, close to its 52-week low of $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Eventbrite has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.75, representing a 37.7% upside. In a report issued on April 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.05 and a one-year low of $5.72. Currently, Eventbrite has an average volume of 1.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EB in relation to earlier this year.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.