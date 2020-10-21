RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Domtar (UFS)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Domtar (UFS) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Domtar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67.

Domtar’s market cap is currently $1.48B and has a P/E ratio of 111.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment is involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp. The Personal Care segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of absorbent hygiene products. The company was founded on March 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC.