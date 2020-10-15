RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Delek US Holdings (DK)

In a report issued on October 13, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (DK), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.54, close to its 52-week low of $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek US Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $18.83, a 65.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.90 and a one-year low of $7.79. Currently, Delek US Holdings has an average volume of 1.32M.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. The Retail segment markets gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products, and convenience merchandise through a network of company-operated retail fuel and convenience stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.