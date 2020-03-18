RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Covia Holdings (CVIA)

In a report issued on March 16, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Covia Holdings (CVIA), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Covia Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.25, representing a 53.8% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.34 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, Covia Holdings has an average volume of 279.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.