RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Consolidated Edison (ED)

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Consolidated Edison (ED), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Consolidated Edison is a Hold with an average price target of $83.19, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.50 price target.

Consolidated Edison’s market cap is currently $26.68B and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc. engages in the distribution of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Steam. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in New York, NY.