RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Church & Dwight (CHD)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Church & Dwight (CHD) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Church & Dwight with a $71.88 average price target.

Church & Dwight’s market cap is currently $17.84B and has a P/E ratio of 29.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, James Craigie, a Director at CHD sold 38,800 shares for a total of $2,704,360.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products.