RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) on April 28 and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chesapeake Utilities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.29 and a one-year low of $69.48. Currently, Chesapeake Utilities has an average volume of 66.01K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity. The Unregulated Energy segment markets and sells propane, crude oil, and natural gas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.