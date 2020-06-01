RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) on May 29 and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Western Bank with a $17.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.42 and a one-year low of $11.02. Currently, Canadian Western Bank has an average volume of 1,203.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CBWBF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.