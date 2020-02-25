RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Brookdale (BKD)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Brookdale (BKD) on February 21 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, Encompass Health, and The Ensign Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brookdale with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.80 and a one-year low of $5.97. Currently, Brookdale has an average volume of 1.04M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. engages in the operation of senior living communities. It manages independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living; Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.