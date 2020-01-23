RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Bok Financial (BOKF)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial (BOKF) yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Bok Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.14, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bok Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $108 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BOKF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management.