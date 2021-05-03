RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on BCE (BCE)

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BCE (BCE), with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.54, close to its 52-week high of $47.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 64.1% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

BCE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.83, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.55 and a one-year low of $37.73. Currently, BCE has an average volume of 1.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BCE in relation to earlier this year.

BCE Inc., formerly Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., is Canada’s largest communications company. The company engages in providing advanced broadband communication networks, wireless, wireline, and Internet services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the country. It also offers television (TV) services including conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services, as well as digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services.