RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Baytex Energy (BTE)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTE) on October 9 and set a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 40.4% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baytex Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.57, a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.90 price target.

Based on Baytex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $153 million and GAAP net loss of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $482 million and had a net profit of $78.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTE in relation to earlier this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.