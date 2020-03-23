RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

In a report released today, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.82, close to its 52-week low of $32.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Nova Scotia with a $49.39 average price target, representing a 44.2% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.74 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.