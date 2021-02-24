RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) on February 22 and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.34, close to its 52-week high of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 60.8% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Whitecap Resources.

Athabasca Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.17.

The company has a one-year high of $0.35 and a one-year low of $0.07. Currently, Athabasca Oil has an average volume of 177.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATHOF in relation to earlier this year.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.