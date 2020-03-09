RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Albemarle (ALB)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Albemarle (ALB) yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albemarle is a Hold with an average price target of $88.69.

The company has a one-year high of $99.40 and a one-year low of $58.63. Currently, Albemarle has an average volume of 1.87M.

Albemarle Corp. is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services.