RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) on January 16 and set a price target of C$7.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 60.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Davis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Freehold Royalties, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $4.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Whitecap Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $32.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.27 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Boundary Lake, Valhalla North, Elmworth, Wapiti, West and East Pembina, Ferrier, Elnora, Garrington, Kerrobert, and Lucky Hills. The company was founded on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.