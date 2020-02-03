RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on January 30 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 35.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, First Commonwealth, and Investors Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valley National Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.67.

Valley National Bancorp’s market cap is currently $3.49B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and other adjustments.