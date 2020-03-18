RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report issued on March 13, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific (UNP), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.63, close to its 52-week low of $120.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Union Pacific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.67, implying a 51.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Based on Union Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.21 billion and net profit of $1.4 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.76 billion and had a net profit of $1.55 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UNP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co., operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.