RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on TransUnion (TRU)

In a report released yesterday, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion (TRU), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.74, close to its 52-week high of $101.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 55.9% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransUnion with a $106.71 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

TransUnion’s market cap is currently $17.88B and has a P/E ratio of 52.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRU in relation to earlier this year.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.