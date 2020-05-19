RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report issued on May 15, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF), with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Torex Gold Resources with a $18.92 average price target, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Torex Gold Resources’ market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 44.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.