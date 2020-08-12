RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Torex Gold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.46, which is a 46.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $172 million and GAAP net loss of $47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $151 million and had a net profit of $10 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TORXF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.