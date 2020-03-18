RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Telus (TU)

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Telus (TU), with a price target of C$51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.53, close to its 52-week low of $13.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.20.

Based on Telus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $279 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $270 million.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.