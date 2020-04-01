RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on SolarWinds (SWI)

In a report issued on March 29, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SolarWinds (SWI), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SolarWinds with a $20.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.66 and a one-year low of $11.50. Currently, SolarWinds has an average volume of 713.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.