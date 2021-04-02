RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on SOC Telemed (TLMD) on March 31 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.11, close to its 52-week low of $5.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 54.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SOC Telemed with a $11.00 average price target.

Healthcare Merger Corp is a blank check company.

