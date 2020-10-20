RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Shaw Communications (SJR)

In a report released yesterday, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications (SJR), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 59.0% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.57.

Based on Shaw Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and net profit of $184 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $225 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SJR in relation to earlier this year.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.