RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Sensata (ST)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Sensata (ST) on March 16 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.75, close to its 52-week low of $24.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $54.75 average price target.

Sensata’s market cap is currently $4.06B and has a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ST in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Paul Edgerley, a Director at ST bought 17,200 shares for a total of $354,320.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.