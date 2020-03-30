RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on SciPlay (SCPL)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Buy rating on SciPlay (SCPL) on March 26 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.3% and a 23.1% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and Yelp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SciPlay with a $12.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.75 and a one-year low of $5.83. Currently, SciPlay has an average volume of 159K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCPL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.