RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF)

In a report issued on November 6, Alexander Jackson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF), with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.62.

Jackson has an average return of 10.2% when recommending Russel Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Russel Metals with a $15.76 average price target, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.52 and a one-year low of $7.75. Currently, Russel Metals has an average volume of 653.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves and fittings primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.