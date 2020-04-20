RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report issued on April 17, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -25.4% and a 20.5% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.28, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ross Stores’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion and net profit of $456 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.11 billion and had a net profit of $442 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.