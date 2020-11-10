RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

In a report issued on November 6, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rattler Midstream (RTLR), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rattler Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.57, representing a 28.5% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.41 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, Rattler Midstream has an average volume of 428.7K.

Rattler Midstream LP is a holding company, which engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded in July 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.