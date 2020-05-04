RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING)

In a report issued on May 1, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $25.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $12.03. Currently, Ping Identity Holding has an average volume of 685.3K.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device. The company operates a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse device, network, application and user behaviour data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.