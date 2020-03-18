RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) today and set a price target of $371.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $327.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $400.14 average price target, representing a 30.3% upside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $357.00 price target.

Based on O’Reilly Auto’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $325 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $300 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Larry Lee Ellis, the SVP OF DISTRIBUTION of ORLY sold 1,050 shares for a total of $413,217.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.