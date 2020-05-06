RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum (MPC) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 42.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Petroleum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, representing a 79.5% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Marathon Petroleum’s market cap is currently $20.24B and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates. The Retail sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market across the United States through company-owned and operated convenience stores, primarily under the Speedway brand, and long-term fuel supply contracts with direct dealers who operate locations mainly under the ARCO brand. The Midstream transports, stores, distributes and markets crude oil and refined products principally for the Refining & Marketing segment via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges; gathers, processes and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores and markets NGLs. Marathon Petroleum was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

