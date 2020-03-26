RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on KB Home (KBH)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on KB Home (KBH) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

KB Home has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.06, a 77.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

KB Home’s market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William Hollinger, the SVP & CAO of KBH sold 125,844 shares for a total of $4,929,309.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. It operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.