RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on First Commonwealth (FCF)

In a report issued on January 15, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on First Commonwealth (FCF), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and Investors Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Commonwealth with a $16.00 average price target.

First Commonwealth’s market cap is currently $1.41B and has a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.36.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also provides trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.