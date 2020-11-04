RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Catie Powers- November 3, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT

In a report issued on November 2, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 31.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals with a $57.00 average price target.

Based on Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.94 million and GAAP net loss of $256K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.7 million and had a net profit of $6.73 million.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of injectable products. Its products include argatroban, ryanodex, docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation and bendeka. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

