RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on DXC Technology Company (DXC)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on DXC Technology Company (DXC) on February 6 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.70, close to its 52-week low of $26.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 82.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DXC Technology Company with a $36.80 average price target.

Based on DXC Technology Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.02 billion and net profit of $82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.18 billion and had a net profit of $462 million.

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).