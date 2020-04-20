RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released today, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 53.5% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $16.67 average price target, which is a 104.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Clovis Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.31 million and GAAP net loss of $99.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $99.26 million.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments. Its marketed product Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is offered for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.