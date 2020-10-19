RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Citizens Financial (CFG)

In a report issued on October 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial (CFG), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 76.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citizens Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.12, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.29 and a one-year low of $14.12. Currently, Citizens Financial has an average volume of 5.25M.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.