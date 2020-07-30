RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on BankUnited (BKU)

In a report released today, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BankUnited (BKU), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BankUnited with a $24.25 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $27.00 price target.

BankUnited’s market cap is currently $1.89B and has a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.69.

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. It also offers commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.