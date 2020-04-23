RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Artisan Partners (APAM)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Artisan Partners (APAM), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Artisan Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.17.

Artisan Partners’ market cap is currently $1.8B and has a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services primarily to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.