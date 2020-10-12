RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

In a report issued on October 9, Matt Logan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF), with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Logan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Logan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Industrial Income REIT, Colliers International Group, and Melcor Developments.

Artis Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.10.

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, Artis Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 2,533.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARESF in relation to earlier this year.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.