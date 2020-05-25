RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on ARC Resources (AETUF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources (AETUF) today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ARC Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $284 million and GAAP net loss of $558 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $348 million and had a GAAP net loss of $54.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AETUF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.