RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on American Electric Power (AEP)

In a report issued on May 11, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Electric Power (AEP), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Nextera Energy Partners, and Pinnacle West Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Electric Power with a $96.17 average price target, representing a 24.1% upside. In a report issued on May 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

American Electric Power’s market cap is currently $38.61B and has a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEP in relation to earlier this year.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management, and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.