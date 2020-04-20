RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.06.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 53.5% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Five Prime Therapeutics, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.33, a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $22.98B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.95.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.